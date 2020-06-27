9118 Lansburgh Ct.

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Wayne Township (9118) - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a separate dining area with access to the patio out back. A full brick fireplace will keep you and your guests warm on those cold winter days. Vaulted ceilings give this home a light airy feel. This home also has a spacious two car attached garage; no more scraping ice off your windows and plenty of room for extra storage. Freshly painted and brand new laminate flooring. On a cul-de-sac. Home rents for $1250.00 with matching deposit of $1250.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2345356)