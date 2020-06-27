All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9118 Lansburgh Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9118 Lansburgh Ct.
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

9118 Lansburgh Ct.

9118 Lansburgh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9118 Lansburgh Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Clermont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Wayne Township (9118) - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a separate dining area with access to the patio out back. A full brick fireplace will keep you and your guests warm on those cold winter days. Vaulted ceilings give this home a light airy feel. This home also has a spacious two car attached garage; no more scraping ice off your windows and plenty of room for extra storage. Freshly painted and brand new laminate flooring. On a cul-de-sac. Home rents for $1250.00 with matching deposit of $1250.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2345356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. have any available units?
9118 Lansburgh Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. have?
Some of 9118 Lansburgh Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Lansburgh Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Lansburgh Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Lansburgh Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9118 Lansburgh Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9118 Lansburgh Ct. offers parking.
Does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Lansburgh Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. have a pool?
No, 9118 Lansburgh Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9118 Lansburgh Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Lansburgh Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Lansburgh Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College