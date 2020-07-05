9106 Bagley Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231 Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeously renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This home offers both a living and family room. The eat in kitchen has been updated with brand new granite counter tops and wonderful cabinetry. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Spacious master bedroom has a ceiling fan and full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. The 3 other bedrooms are all generously sized. Large backyard is completely fenced in and great for summer activities! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
