Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9106 Bagley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9106 Bagley Way

9106 Bagley Way · No Longer Available
Location

9106 Bagley Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeously renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This home offers both a living and family room. The eat in kitchen has been updated with brand new granite counter tops and wonderful cabinetry. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Spacious master bedroom has a ceiling fan and full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. The 3 other bedrooms are all generously sized. Large backyard is completely fenced in and great for summer activities!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Bagley Way have any available units?
9106 Bagley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9106 Bagley Way have?
Some of 9106 Bagley Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Bagley Way currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Bagley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Bagley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 Bagley Way is pet friendly.
Does 9106 Bagley Way offer parking?
No, 9106 Bagley Way does not offer parking.
Does 9106 Bagley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Bagley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Bagley Way have a pool?
No, 9106 Bagley Way does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Bagley Way have accessible units?
No, 9106 Bagley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Bagley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Bagley Way does not have units with dishwashers.

