Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Cute Bungalow minutes to State Fairgrounds, the Red Line, Butler University, School 70 and more! This home features lovely hardwood floors. Formal dining room and living room. Unfinished basement great for storage. NO A/C. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.