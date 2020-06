Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful two story in Pine Ridge Estates! This one owner home has been very well maintained over the years. The two-sided fireplace in the kitchen and family room is so cozy. The breakfast nook overlooks the amazing backyard providing a great nature watch. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout much of the main floor. With four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, it's spacious to say the least.