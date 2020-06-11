All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9026 Kasteel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9026 Kasteel Way
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:18 AM

9026 Kasteel Way

9026 Kasteel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9026 Kasteel Way, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 14 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9026 Kasteel Way have any available units?
9026 Kasteel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9026 Kasteel Way currently offering any rent specials?
9026 Kasteel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 Kasteel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9026 Kasteel Way is pet friendly.
Does 9026 Kasteel Way offer parking?
Yes, 9026 Kasteel Way offers parking.
Does 9026 Kasteel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9026 Kasteel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 Kasteel Way have a pool?
Yes, 9026 Kasteel Way has a pool.
Does 9026 Kasteel Way have accessible units?
No, 9026 Kasteel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 Kasteel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9026 Kasteel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 Kasteel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9026 Kasteel Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College