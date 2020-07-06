8922 Coronado Court

Amenities

Spacious family home near Avon! You'll be less than 10 minutes to Target, Texas Roadhouse. LA Fitness and tons of other restaurants and stores. This large home features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath and plenty of family space. This home has tons of curb appeal. Upon entering, you'll be right at home. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and countertop space. Two additional family areas offer more space to play and relax including the upstairs loft. A second story deck is located in the back of the home and will be a great place to relax after work or long days The backyard is massive and will be a great entertaining space this spring and summer.



