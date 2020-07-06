All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8922 Coronado Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8922 Coronado Court
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

8922 Coronado Court

8922 Coronado Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8922 Coronado Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Spacious family home near Avon! You'll be less than 10 minutes to Target, Texas Roadhouse. LA Fitness and tons of other restaurants and stores. This large home features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath and plenty of family space. This home has tons of curb appeal. Upon entering, you'll be right at home. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and countertop space. Two additional family areas offer more space to play and relax including the upstairs loft. A second story deck is located in the back of the home and will be a great place to relax after work or long days The backyard is massive and will be a great entertaining space this spring and summer.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834580

To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1199484?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Coronado Court have any available units?
8922 Coronado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8922 Coronado Court currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Coronado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Coronado Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8922 Coronado Court is pet friendly.
Does 8922 Coronado Court offer parking?
No, 8922 Coronado Court does not offer parking.
Does 8922 Coronado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Coronado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Coronado Court have a pool?
No, 8922 Coronado Court does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Coronado Court have accessible units?
No, 8922 Coronado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Coronado Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Coronado Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Coronado Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Coronado Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College