All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8833 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8833 Jackson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8833 Jackson St

8833 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8833 Jackson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this picture perfect home! Walk inside to be greeted by the neutral walls, plush carpet, and over 1,200 sq ft to call yours. The desirable open layout is perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean the most, while the updated kitchen equipped with appliances will allow you to put your secret recipes to work right away. The fully fenced backyard makes it easy for kids and pets to play safely and to entertain during the warm months of the year. Located right near Rockville Rd, the convenient location of the home gives you access to tons of restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8833 Jackson St have any available units?
8833 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8833 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
8833 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8833 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 8833 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 8833 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 8833 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8833 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 8833 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 8833 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 8833 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8833 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8833 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8833 Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College