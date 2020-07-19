8833 Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this picture perfect home! Walk inside to be greeted by the neutral walls, plush carpet, and over 1,200 sq ft to call yours. The desirable open layout is perfect to host gatherings with the ones who mean the most, while the updated kitchen equipped with appliances will allow you to put your secret recipes to work right away. The fully fenced backyard makes it easy for kids and pets to play safely and to entertain during the warm months of the year. Located right near Rockville Rd, the convenient location of the home gives you access to tons of restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores. Call today to schedule your private showing!