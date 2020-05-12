8832 Roy Road

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1153544



MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 off your first month's rent. The holidays are expensive, we got you covered!



Wow you're really going to want to call this one HOME! Adorable 4 bedroom with new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Large eat in kitchen! Large master with walk-in closet! Laundry room! Even complete with a min-shed for storage!



Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Shed for storage,Walk-in closet,Wood-style flooring

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.