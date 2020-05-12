All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

8832 Roy Road

Location

8832 Roy Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1153544

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 off your first month's rent. The holidays are expensive, we got you covered!

Wow you're really going to want to call this one HOME! Adorable 4 bedroom with new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Large eat in kitchen! Large master with walk-in closet! Laundry room! Even complete with a min-shed for storage!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Shed for storage,Walk-in closet,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8832 Roy Road have any available units?
8832 Roy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8832 Roy Road currently offering any rent specials?
8832 Roy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8832 Roy Road pet-friendly?
No, 8832 Roy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8832 Roy Road offer parking?
No, 8832 Roy Road does not offer parking.
Does 8832 Roy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8832 Roy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8832 Roy Road have a pool?
No, 8832 Roy Road does not have a pool.
Does 8832 Roy Road have accessible units?
No, 8832 Roy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8832 Roy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8832 Roy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8832 Roy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8832 Roy Road does not have units with air conditioning.

