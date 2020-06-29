All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:07 PM

8690 Jaffa Court West Drive

8690 Jaffa Court West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8690 Jaffa Court West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
** UNIT PENDING **

Luxury Upper Level Condo in Gated Community! Located on the Northside of Indy within minutes of I465, Keystone at the Crossing, and numerous other shops and restaurants. This condo features a BEAUTIFUL kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, center island & tile flooring. Great room features a dining area and a gas fireplace. Large master suite includes dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Unit includes 2 bedrooms + an office. Assigned parking in garage. Community includes pool and tennis courts.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive have any available units?
8690 Jaffa Court West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive have?
Some of 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8690 Jaffa Court West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive offers parking.
Does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive has a pool.
Does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive have accessible units?
No, 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8690 Jaffa Court West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
