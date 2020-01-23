8647 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fire pit

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located off of 86th & Keystone, just minutes to Keystone at the Crossing, North Central High School & 465. Home features refinished hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus bonus room could be a bedroom, office, or den. Formal living room and dining room overlook a fenced-in yard with a deck, fire pit and storage barn. Large basement with lots of storage. Master suite with dual sinks. Landlord responsible for all yard care. A Must See! Move-In Ready! **Owner will be managing home.**

