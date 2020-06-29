8636 E Edgewood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BY 4/30!! Adorable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home In Franklin Township In Walking Distance Of The High School. The Home Features All Brick So Is Low Maintenance And Is On A Gorgeous Well-Maintained Lot. The Home Is Move-In Ready And Has Recently Had Fresh Paint And New Flooring Throughout. On Over Half An Acre Lot With Beautiful Mature Trees. Plenty Of Outside Storage With A Two-Car Garage And Full Mini-Barn. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064



Tenant responsible for all utilities