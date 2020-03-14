8632 Coralberry Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This home is priced to rent and won't be around for long.

$1,295.00 the best price in the neighborhood

It is available for immediate move in. Non furnished.

You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home in Indianapolis, IN! Natural light floods the home, courtesy of the countless windows throughout. The kitchen is ready for you with all appliances and the living room is the ideal place to entertain and host guests. You'll appreciate the private bath in the master suite and the all fenced backyard.

This well cared for home features a wonderful great room, large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, laundry room, half bath and 2 car attached garage with opener on the main level. The Master Suite with bathroom.

You have to see this house-it feels like home.

Award Winning Franklin Township Central High School

Dogs may be allowed with additional deposit and fee.

No smoking!

Contact Jamie Suchotzky

Call (317)551-9589