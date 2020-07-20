8613 North Meridian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy Simplified Living in the lovely townhome just minutes to downtown, Carmel and Keystone at the Crossing. You'll love the elaborate moldings and Abundant use of glowing hardwood floors. Living room/lots of natural light is open to the dining room for easy entertaining. Family room features cozy fireplace & flows into the kitchen & stainless Steel appliances. Master suite w/ dual sinks & garden tub. All 3 bedrooms have vaulted ceilings & plant shelves. Versatile study room and 2 car garage.