Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8613 North Meridian Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:32 AM

8613 North Meridian Street

8613 North Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

8613 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Simplified Living in the lovely townhome just minutes to downtown, Carmel and Keystone at the Crossing. You'll love the elaborate moldings and Abundant use of glowing hardwood floors. Living room/lots of natural light is open to the dining room for easy entertaining. Family room features cozy fireplace & flows into the kitchen & stainless Steel appliances. Master suite w/ dual sinks & garden tub. All 3 bedrooms have vaulted ceilings & plant shelves. Versatile study room and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 North Meridian Street have any available units?
8613 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 North Meridian Street have?
Some of 8613 North Meridian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
8613 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 8613 North Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8613 North Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 8613 North Meridian Street offers parking.
Does 8613 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8613 North Meridian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 North Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 8613 North Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 8613 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 8613 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 North Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.
