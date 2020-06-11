All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 857 S Sheffield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
857 S Sheffield Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

857 S Sheffield Ave

857 South Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

857 South Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfccce900d ----
As you approach this fantastic 3 bedroom and one bath move in ready ranch style home you are first greeted by an enclosed front porch. When you open the front door you will impressed by the fresh carpet, paint and updated light fixtures. You won\'t believe the amazing kitchen. This kitchen has it all with new cabinets, tile flooring, and fresh counter tops. There is also a fantastic butcher block counter top island and the kitchen is stocked with a dishwasher, fridge and stove and eat-in kitchen area. The bathroom is wonderful with tile floors and tub surround, new sink, toilet and bathroom fixtures. The master bedroom is very large as well and has a walk-in closet.. There is a basement for storage and 1 car detached manual garage. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. 2 Window AC and blinds provided throughout the home.

Security Deposit = $765

Dishwasher, Stove and Fridge Included

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer.

Alarm - Simplisafe alarm is at the property for tenants use but all services charges and maintenance are the tenant\'s responsibility.
Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45.00 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

1 Car Detached Garage
Basement For Storage
Blinds Provided
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups
Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 S Sheffield Ave have any available units?
857 S Sheffield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 S Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 857 S Sheffield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 S Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
857 S Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 S Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 S Sheffield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 857 S Sheffield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 857 S Sheffield Ave offers parking.
Does 857 S Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 S Sheffield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 S Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 857 S Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 857 S Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 857 S Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 857 S Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 S Sheffield Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College