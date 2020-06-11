857 S Sheffield Ave

Amenities

As you approach this fantastic 3 bedroom and one bath move in ready ranch style home you are first greeted by an enclosed front porch. When you open the front door you will impressed by the fresh carpet, paint and updated light fixtures. You won\'t believe the amazing kitchen. This kitchen has it all with new cabinets, tile flooring, and fresh counter tops. There is also a fantastic butcher block counter top island and the kitchen is stocked with a dishwasher, fridge and stove and eat-in kitchen area. The bathroom is wonderful with tile floors and tub surround, new sink, toilet and bathroom fixtures. The master bedroom is very large as well and has a walk-in closet.. There is a basement for storage and 1 car detached manual garage. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. 2 Window AC and blinds provided throughout the home.



Security Deposit = $765



Dishwasher, Stove and Fridge Included



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer.



Alarm - Simplisafe alarm is at the property for tenants use but all services charges and maintenance are the tenant\'s responsibility.

Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45.00 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



