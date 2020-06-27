8532 Vanguar Lane

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 story home in a quiet neighborhood. Built with an open concept in mind. This home features large living room with fireplace, breakfast nook and kitchen, downstairs flex space can be used for work or play. Upstairs master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, and private master sweet with garden tub and separate shower. Enormous loft can be used for family fun. 2 more large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room complete the upstairs. Nice size back yard, can be used to grill out on warm summer nights. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.
