Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

8532 Vanguar Lane

8532 Vanguard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8532 Vanguard Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 story home in a quiet neighborhood. Built with an open concept in mind. This home features large living room with fireplace, breakfast nook and kitchen, downstairs flex space can be used for work or play. Upstairs master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, and private master sweet with garden tub and separate shower. Enormous loft can be used for family fun. 2 more large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room complete the upstairs. Nice size back yard, can be used to grill out on warm summer nights. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

