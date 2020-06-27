8532 Vanguar Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 story home in a quiet neighborhood. Built with an open concept in mind. This home features large living room with fireplace, breakfast nook and kitchen, downstairs flex space can be used for work or play. Upstairs master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, and private master sweet with garden tub and separate shower. Enormous loft can be used for family fun. 2 more large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room complete the upstairs. Nice size back yard, can be used to grill out on warm summer nights. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.

