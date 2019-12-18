8532 Sweet Birch Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: S. Franklin Rd. & Shelbyville Av.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family ranch home with living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.



Interior Features include: Living room has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen includes stove refrigerator and microwave. All bedrooms have walk-in closet.

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, storm door, Fenced in rear yard



Appliances Included:Stove, refrigerator and microwave

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up, electric furnace, electric water heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



