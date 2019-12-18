All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

8532 Sweet Birch Dr.

8532 Sweet Birch Drive · (317) 316-3410
Location

8532 Sweet Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: S. Franklin Rd. & Shelbyville Av.
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family ranch home with living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.

Interior Features include: Living room has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen includes stove refrigerator and microwave. All bedrooms have walk-in closet.
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, storm door, Fenced in rear yard

Appliances Included:Stove, refrigerator and microwave
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up, electric furnace, electric water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5667430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. have any available units?
8532 Sweet Birch Dr. has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. have?
Some of 8532 Sweet Birch Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Sweet Birch Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. have a pool?
No, 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 Sweet Birch Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
