Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8441 E 34th Pl
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:11 PM

8441 E 34th Pl

8441 East 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8441 East 34th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9415595047 ---- Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with hardwood floors throughout main level and tile in the lower lever. Large living room and dining room, den and kitchen with appliances (not shown). Nice backyard with elevated wood deck, two car attached garage and shed! This is a lot of home & a must see! Click today to schedule a showing!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 E 34th Pl have any available units?
8441 E 34th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8441 E 34th Pl have?
Some of 8441 E 34th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8441 E 34th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8441 E 34th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 E 34th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8441 E 34th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8441 E 34th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8441 E 34th Pl offers parking.
Does 8441 E 34th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8441 E 34th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 E 34th Pl have a pool?
No, 8441 E 34th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8441 E 34th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8441 E 34th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 E 34th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8441 E 34th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

