8441 E 34th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9415595047 ---- Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with hardwood floors throughout main level and tile in the lower lever. Large living room and dining room, den and kitchen with appliances (not shown). Nice backyard with elevated wood deck, two car attached garage and shed! This is a lot of home & a must see! Click today to schedule a showing!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Disposal