8430 Skyway Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This warm and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath has had a major curb appeal renovation! It is naturally well lit home offering plenty of sunlight throughout! The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom, the kitchen has black appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter top space for the cook of the home, a huge backyard for entertaining and more!! Stop by today!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.