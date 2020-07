Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 BR, 1 bath home in Rivoli Park EVERYTHING BRAND NEW including.. plumbing, electrical, hot water heater and HVAC. The kitchen and bathroom were completely gutted and updated. Property has all brand new windows, new flooring, fresh paint, and privacy fence. 15-minute bike ride to downtown and 10-minute bike ride to Fountain Square. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing today.



(RLNE5633544)