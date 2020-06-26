All apartments in Indianapolis
8339 East 42ND Place

8339 42nd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8339 42nd Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property has just been purchased and is ready to rent. Many nice upgrade and 4 bedrooms! Get out of the cold and come home! This won't last long...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8339 East 42ND Place have any available units?
8339 East 42ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8339 East 42ND Place have?
Some of 8339 East 42ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8339 East 42ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
8339 East 42ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 East 42ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 8339 East 42ND Place offers parking.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have a pool?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have accessible units?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not have units with dishwashers.
