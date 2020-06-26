Rent Calculator
8339 East 42ND Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8339 East 42ND Place
8339 42nd Pl
No Longer Available
8339 42nd Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
This property has just been purchased and is ready to rent. Many nice upgrade and 4 bedrooms! Get out of the cold and come home! This won't last long...
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have any available units?
8339 East 42ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8339 East 42ND Place have?
Some of 8339 East 42ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8339 East 42ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
8339 East 42ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 East 42ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 8339 East 42ND Place offers parking.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have a pool?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have accessible units?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 East 42ND Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8339 East 42ND Place does not have units with dishwashers.
