832 Prairie Depot
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

832 Prairie Depot

832 Prairie Depot · No Longer Available
Location

832 Prairie Depot, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This is a terrific home with great appeal for everyone. Spacious rooms and open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops gives the kitchen a welcoming feel.  Master bedroom features its own full en suite master bath.  The home also includes some other wonderful touches like a two car garage, covered front porch, and a back deck that is great for cook outs and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Prairie Depot have any available units?
832 Prairie Depot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Prairie Depot have?
Some of 832 Prairie Depot's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Prairie Depot currently offering any rent specials?
832 Prairie Depot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Prairie Depot pet-friendly?
No, 832 Prairie Depot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 832 Prairie Depot offer parking?
Yes, 832 Prairie Depot does offer parking.
Does 832 Prairie Depot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Prairie Depot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Prairie Depot have a pool?
No, 832 Prairie Depot does not have a pool.
Does 832 Prairie Depot have accessible units?
No, 832 Prairie Depot does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Prairie Depot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Prairie Depot has units with dishwashers.
