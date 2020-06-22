832 Prairie Depot

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This is a terrific home with great appeal for everyone. Spacious rooms and open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops gives the kitchen a welcoming feel. Master bedroom features its own full en suite master bath. The home also includes some other wonderful touches like a two car garage, covered front porch, and a back deck that is great for cook outs and entertaining!