Indianapolis, IN
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:24 AM

8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard

8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard · (317) 595-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Suite 104 · Avail. now

$2,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is. Also included is a kitchen area and another entrance/exit in addition to the main. Tenant pays electric and janitorial; landlord takes care of the rest. Waiting for new tenant to pick out carpet and build-out to suit your specific business needs. Building offers 24 hour access, WiFi, onsite property management, plenty of parking, outdoor employee area and convenient, easy interstate access to 465. The office park also offers nature and walking trails throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard have any available units?
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
