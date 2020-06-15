8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard

Amenities

parking internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking internet access

Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is. Also included is a kitchen area and another entrance/exit in addition to the main. Tenant pays electric and janitorial; landlord takes care of the rest. Waiting for new tenant to pick out carpet and build-out to suit your specific business needs. Building offers 24 hour access, WiFi, onsite property management, plenty of parking, outdoor employee area and convenient, easy interstate access to 465. The office park also offers nature and walking trails throughout.