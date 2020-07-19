8268 Castle Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lawrence Township, 4 Bedroom Home with Finished Basement and recent updates! - 4 Bedroom home that is recently updated. Bedrooms are large and Main level has laminate flooring Home features a finished basement has laundry room and 2 additional rooms to set office, playroom or a 5th bedroom.. Easy access to I69 and 465, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc but yet nice & private neighborhood.



Location: From I465 exit at 82nd St and go east past the light at Hague Rd, take the 1st left into Castle Ridge subdivision and the house is on the left on Castle Ridge Ln.



(RLNE4597343)