Indianapolis, IN
8268 Castle Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8268 Castle Ridge Lane

8268 Castle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8268 Castle Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lawrence Township, 4 Bedroom Home with Finished Basement and recent updates! - 4 Bedroom home that is recently updated. Bedrooms are large and Main level has laminate flooring Home features a finished basement has laundry room and 2 additional rooms to set office, playroom or a 5th bedroom.. Easy access to I69 and 465, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc but yet nice & private neighborhood.

Location: From I465 exit at 82nd St and go east past the light at Hague Rd, take the 1st left into Castle Ridge subdivision and the house is on the left on Castle Ridge Ln.

(RLNE4597343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane have any available units?
8268 Castle Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8268 Castle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8268 Castle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8268 Castle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8268 Castle Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8268 Castle Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
