8266 Ontario Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please note: Photos taken during remodel. Painting, cleaning, etc., will of course be complete before move in and updated photos will be coming soon. Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home located in popular Crooked Creek Heights. This home features a large living room, separate family room with red brick fireplace, formal dining room, galley kitchen with granite counters, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage and a huge backyard which backs up to tree line! The master suite features a private bath and stand up shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms share the full tub/shower comb bathroom. Spacious attached 2 car garage. Enjoy good times with family and friends in the huge back yard. Good sized covered front porch. Lots of mature trees and a lovely lot. Easy access to schools, shopping and interstates, close to Eagle Creek Park and just 25 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!



All Electric Home.



Pike Township.



This Property does not accept section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available 12/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.