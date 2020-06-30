All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:35 PM

8266 Ontario Lane

8266 Ontario Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8266 Ontario Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please note: Photos taken during remodel. Painting, cleaning, etc., will of course be complete before move in and updated photos will be coming soon. Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home located in popular Crooked Creek Heights. This home features a large living room, separate family room with red brick fireplace, formal dining room, galley kitchen with granite counters, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage and a huge backyard which backs up to tree line! The master suite features a private bath and stand up shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms share the full tub/shower comb bathroom. Spacious attached 2 car garage. Enjoy good times with family and friends in the huge back yard. Good sized covered front porch. Lots of mature trees and a lovely lot. Easy access to schools, shopping and interstates, close to Eagle Creek Park and just 25 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!

All Electric Home.

Pike Township.

This Property does not accept section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available 12/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8266 Ontario Lane have any available units?
8266 Ontario Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8266 Ontario Lane have?
Some of 8266 Ontario Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8266 Ontario Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8266 Ontario Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8266 Ontario Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8266 Ontario Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8266 Ontario Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8266 Ontario Lane offers parking.
Does 8266 Ontario Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8266 Ontario Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8266 Ontario Lane have a pool?
No, 8266 Ontario Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8266 Ontario Lane have accessible units?
No, 8266 Ontario Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8266 Ontario Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8266 Ontario Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

