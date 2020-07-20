8262 Plumwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Executive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in sought after area - This wonderful home offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and open floor concept. Carpet and slate flooring, hardwood floors and neutral paint throughout. Step down large master suite with huge walk-in closets garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced back yard, 3 car attached garage, a finished basement offers additional entertaining and living space. This rental property is waiting for you to call it home!

Renters insurance is required



(RLNE2573557)