Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

8262 Plumwood Drive

8262 Plumwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8262 Plumwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46256
Geist

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Executive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in sought after area - This wonderful home offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and open floor concept. Carpet and slate flooring, hardwood floors and neutral paint throughout. Step down large master suite with huge walk-in closets garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced back yard, 3 car attached garage, a finished basement offers additional entertaining and living space. This rental property is waiting for you to call it home!
Renters insurance is required

(RLNE2573557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8262 Plumwood Drive have any available units?
8262 Plumwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8262 Plumwood Drive have?
Some of 8262 Plumwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8262 Plumwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8262 Plumwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8262 Plumwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8262 Plumwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8262 Plumwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8262 Plumwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8262 Plumwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8262 Plumwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8262 Plumwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8262 Plumwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8262 Plumwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8262 Plumwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8262 Plumwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8262 Plumwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
