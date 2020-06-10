8215 East 10th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Welcome to your new home! This cozy ranch-style home with 3 beds and 2 baths is move-in ready! This home features beautiful natural hard wood floors. There are 2 living areas that provide plenty of entertaining space for guests and a brick fireplace that stretches up to the ceiling. The kitchen showcases clean and bright modern-white cabinetry, black high-efficiency appliances, and an abundance of counter space for all of your cooking needs. The master-suite features a full bathroom with an updated vanity and a walk-in closet.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.