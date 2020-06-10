All apartments in Indianapolis
8215 East 10th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8215 East 10th Street

8215 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8215 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This cozy ranch-style home with 3 beds and 2 baths is move-in ready! This home features beautiful natural hard wood floors. There are 2 living areas that provide plenty of entertaining space for guests and a brick fireplace that stretches up to the ceiling. The kitchen showcases clean and bright modern-white cabinetry, black high-efficiency appliances, and an abundance of counter space for all of your cooking needs. The master-suite features a full bathroom with an updated vanity and a walk-in closet.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 East 10th Street have any available units?
8215 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 East 10th Street have?
Some of 8215 East 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8215 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8215 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 8215 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8215 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 8215 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8215 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 8215 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
