All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 821 East IOWA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
821 East IOWA Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

821 East IOWA Street

821 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

821 Iowa St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit located on the right side of a Duplex. Unit has been recently fully renovated and are ready for you! This rental includes an in unit Washer and Dryer and comes with a designated parking spot in the rear and free street parking for any visitors! Located minutes from downtown Indianapolis, a few minutes from Fountain Square, easy access to all major roads, highways, shopping and entertainment. Unit also features a security system and security floodlights available for tenants use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 East IOWA Street have any available units?
821 East IOWA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 East IOWA Street have?
Some of 821 East IOWA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 East IOWA Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 East IOWA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 East IOWA Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 East IOWA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 821 East IOWA Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 East IOWA Street offers parking.
Does 821 East IOWA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 East IOWA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 East IOWA Street have a pool?
No, 821 East IOWA Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 East IOWA Street have accessible units?
No, 821 East IOWA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 East IOWA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 East IOWA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College