821 East IOWA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit located on the right side of a Duplex. Unit has been recently fully renovated and are ready for you! This rental includes an in unit Washer and Dryer and comes with a designated parking spot in the rear and free street parking for any visitors! Located minutes from downtown Indianapolis, a few minutes from Fountain Square, easy access to all major roads, highways, shopping and entertainment. Unit also features a security system and security floodlights available for tenants use.