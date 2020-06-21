8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Perry Township and is minutes from St. Francis Hospital, interstates, and Greenwood shopping. This home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room, nice kitchen with breakfast bar and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom is spacious and offers a large walk-in closet ad private bath. Entertain in the fenced-in backyard with large deck. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



