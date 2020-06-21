All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard

8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Perry Township and is minutes from St. Francis Hospital, interstates, and Greenwood shopping. This home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room, nice kitchen with breakfast bar and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom is spacious and offers a large walk-in closet ad private bath. Entertain in the fenced-in backyard with large deck. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard have any available units?
8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
