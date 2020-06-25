8155 Glenwillow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Immaculate condo on main level unit with upgrades available for rent now !!Home features 2 bedroom and 2 full bath and comes with maintenance free living. It features hardware floors in living and dining room. Master bedroom with large closet . 2nd bed is great for an office or for guest. Washer dryer included in the unit. Amazing community amenities including renovated club house, exercise facility, pool, tennis courts and picnic area. Walk out patio. Easy access to Eagle Creek, 465, & 65 & just minutes from down town.