Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8155 Glenwillow Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

8155 Glenwillow Lane

8155 Glenwillow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8155 Glenwillow Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Immaculate condo on main level unit with upgrades available for rent now !!Home features 2 bedroom and 2 full bath and comes with maintenance free living. It features hardware floors in living and dining room. Master bedroom with large closet . 2nd bed is great for an office or for guest. Washer dryer included in the unit. Amazing community amenities including renovated club house, exercise facility, pool, tennis courts and picnic area. Walk out patio. Easy access to Eagle Creek, 465, & 65 & just minutes from down town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8155 Glenwillow Lane have any available units?
8155 Glenwillow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8155 Glenwillow Lane have?
Some of 8155 Glenwillow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8155 Glenwillow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8155 Glenwillow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8155 Glenwillow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8155 Glenwillow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8155 Glenwillow Lane offer parking?
No, 8155 Glenwillow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8155 Glenwillow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8155 Glenwillow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8155 Glenwillow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8155 Glenwillow Lane has a pool.
Does 8155 Glenwillow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8155 Glenwillow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8155 Glenwillow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8155 Glenwillow Lane has units with dishwashers.
