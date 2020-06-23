All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:50 PM

8151 Firefly Way

8151 Firefly Way · No Longer Available
Location

8151 Firefly Way, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
Large 2-Story in Franklin Township off Acton and Maze Rd, minutes to I-74 and Retherford Park. Home features new carpet throughout and a large eat-in kitchen with all the appliances. Nice, large master suite with huge walk-in. Community Pool. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8151 Firefly Way have any available units?
8151 Firefly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8151 Firefly Way currently offering any rent specials?
8151 Firefly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8151 Firefly Way pet-friendly?
No, 8151 Firefly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8151 Firefly Way offer parking?
No, 8151 Firefly Way does not offer parking.
Does 8151 Firefly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8151 Firefly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8151 Firefly Way have a pool?
Yes, 8151 Firefly Way has a pool.
Does 8151 Firefly Way have accessible units?
No, 8151 Firefly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8151 Firefly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8151 Firefly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8151 Firefly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8151 Firefly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
