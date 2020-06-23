8151 Firefly Way

Amenities

Large 2-Story in Franklin Township off Acton and Maze Rd, minutes to I-74 and Retherford Park. Home features new carpet throughout and a large eat-in kitchen with all the appliances. Nice, large master suite with huge walk-in. Community Pool. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

