815 Shelby Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $800 off the first month's rent! Beautifully renovated town home only two blocks from the heart of downtown Fountain Square. Home has 3 beds and 2.5 baths, including two separate master bedrooms. New everything; flooring, kitchen, baths, doors, light fixtures etc. Modern meets original features in this beauty. We still maintain original exposed brick and hints of woodwork throughout. Stunning bedroom views of downtown skyline which can also be enjoyed from front porch. Large back yard, basement and 1 car garage. THIS IS IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN SQUARE. You don't want to miss this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.