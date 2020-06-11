All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 815 Shelby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
815 Shelby Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

815 Shelby Street

815 Shelby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

815 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $800 off the first month's rent! Beautifully renovated town home only two blocks from the heart of downtown Fountain Square. Home has 3 beds and 2.5 baths, including two separate master bedrooms. New everything; flooring, kitchen, baths, doors, light fixtures etc. Modern meets original features in this beauty. We still maintain original exposed brick and hints of woodwork throughout. Stunning bedroom views of downtown skyline which can also be enjoyed from front porch. Large back yard, basement and 1 car garage. THIS IS IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN SQUARE. You don't want to miss this one!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Shelby Street have any available units?
815 Shelby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Shelby Street have?
Some of 815 Shelby Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Shelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 Shelby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Shelby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Shelby Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 Shelby Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 Shelby Street does offer parking.
Does 815 Shelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Shelby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Shelby Street have a pool?
No, 815 Shelby Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 Shelby Street have accessible units?
No, 815 Shelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Shelby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Shelby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College