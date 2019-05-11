All apartments in Indianapolis
815 Fairway Drive

815 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

815 Fairway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Charming brick home in Washington Township. 3 bdrm 2 full bth ranch home, conveniently located close to interstates, shopping & restaurants. Lrg family rm that could be a 4th bdrm, living rm with wood burning fireplace & hardwood floors. Sitting on almost an acre, the home has a two car attached garage, lrg fenced-in backyard, with a back gate that leads to the Jewish Community Center. Possession available March 1 or possibly sooner. This is a must see! Application required, along with credit check and last two years job history. Tenant responsible for their own utilities.
2 year lease is required. $1,450 for first month's rent and security deposit of $1,450 due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Fairway Drive have any available units?
815 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 815 Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 815 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 815 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 815 Fairway Drive does offer parking.
Does 815 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 815 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 815 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 815 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
