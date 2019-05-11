815 Fairway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Charming brick home in Washington Township. 3 bdrm 2 full bth ranch home, conveniently located close to interstates, shopping & restaurants. Lrg family rm that could be a 4th bdrm, living rm with wood burning fireplace & hardwood floors. Sitting on almost an acre, the home has a two car attached garage, lrg fenced-in backyard, with a back gate that leads to the Jewish Community Center. Possession available March 1 or possibly sooner. This is a must see! Application required, along with credit check and last two years job history. Tenant responsible for their own utilities.

2 year lease is required. $1,450 for first month's rent and security deposit of $1,450 due at lease signing.