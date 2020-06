Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Single Family Home in Backbay tucked into the trees- Very Private Lot. Light, bright, and open, with lots of windows. Stone Fireplace + many updates throughout home - Master Bedroom on the main level with access to deck. Two additional bedrooms and Spacious bonus room upstairs. Large deck off Breakfast room. Full walk-out basement with Luxurious full bath, french doors, large windows. Put in your application before it's too late!