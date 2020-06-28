All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:20 PM

8106 Grove Berry Drive

8106 Grove Berry Drive
Location

8106 Grove Berry Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful well cared for 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features a wonderful open concept floor plan with great living room, large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included, walk-in pantry, laundry room, half bath and 2 car attached garage with opener on the main level. The master suite features a well lit bathroom with windows and large walk in closet and 3 more cozy sized bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the home provides easy maintenance. Staircase is carpeted in a lovely neutral tone. This is an all electric home.

Wildwood Farms neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, playground, parks and ponds for enjoying lots of outdoor activities. Award Winning Franklin Township Schools. Located just minutes from freeways, restaurants, shopping and other amenities.

You can see our resident selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Grove Berry Drive have any available units?
8106 Grove Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 Grove Berry Drive have?
Some of 8106 Grove Berry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Grove Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Grove Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Grove Berry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 Grove Berry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8106 Grove Berry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Grove Berry Drive offers parking.
Does 8106 Grove Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 Grove Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Grove Berry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8106 Grove Berry Drive has a pool.
Does 8106 Grove Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8106 Grove Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Grove Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 Grove Berry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
