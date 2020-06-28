8106 Grove Berry Drive

Amenities

This beautiful well cared for 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features a wonderful open concept floor plan with great living room, large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included, walk-in pantry, laundry room, half bath and 2 car attached garage with opener on the main level. The master suite features a well lit bathroom with windows and large walk in closet and 3 more cozy sized bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the home provides easy maintenance. Staircase is carpeted in a lovely neutral tone. This is an all electric home.



Wildwood Farms neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, playground, parks and ponds for enjoying lots of outdoor activities. Award Winning Franklin Township Schools. Located just minutes from freeways, restaurants, shopping and other amenities.



You can see our resident selection criteria at:

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria



Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.