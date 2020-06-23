All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Grove Ave

810 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 Grove Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fire pit
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
*PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED* INQUIRE WITHIN FOR OTHER PROPERTIES!

***FULLY FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED FROM JANUARY-FIRST WEEK OF APRIL***

No pets, sorry!

Perfect for those who need a short-term rental due to various transitions or for those who have a contract job in Indy!

Located in North Square (part of Fountain Square), within walking distance of some of the city's best bars, restaurants and music venues (Milktooth, Bluebeard, Kuma's Korner, Thunderbird, Hi-Fi...the list goes on and on!) Just 1.5 miles to Monument Circle!

The Cultural Trail is a block from your house. Uber and Lyft, Blue Indy (electric rental cars, membership required) and bike/scooter share locations are all readily available.

Two bedrooms, two queen beds, a full kitchen, and even a washer and dryer are available. A nice outdoor patio area, complete with furniture and an in-ground fire pit are available for use.

Must-see to fully appreciate! Schedule your showing NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Grove Ave have any available units?
810 Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Grove Ave have?
Some of 810 Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning.
Is 810 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
810 Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 810 Grove Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 810 Grove Ave offer parking?
No, 810 Grove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 810 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 810 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 810 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 810 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
