810 Grove Ave

***FULLY FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED FROM JANUARY-FIRST WEEK OF APRIL***



No pets, sorry!



Perfect for those who need a short-term rental due to various transitions or for those who have a contract job in Indy!



Located in North Square (part of Fountain Square), within walking distance of some of the city's best bars, restaurants and music venues (Milktooth, Bluebeard, Kuma's Korner, Thunderbird, Hi-Fi...the list goes on and on!) Just 1.5 miles to Monument Circle!



The Cultural Trail is a block from your house. Uber and Lyft, Blue Indy (electric rental cars, membership required) and bike/scooter share locations are all readily available.



Two bedrooms, two queen beds, a full kitchen, and even a washer and dryer are available. A nice outdoor patio area, complete with furniture and an in-ground fire pit are available for use.



Must-see to fully appreciate! Schedule your showing NOW!



