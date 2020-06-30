All apartments in Indianapolis
8033 Retreat Lane

8033 Retreat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Retreat Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft and office available now! Beautifully updated flooring on the main level and fresh paint throughout the home. First floor living room centers around a fireplace and opens up to the kitchen with all appliances and pantry. Off the dining area, a patio door leads to the fenced back yard. Upstairs greets you with a loft offering extra space for a living room, playroom, or office. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bath with double sinks, a garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, each with walk-in closets. 2 car garage with bump out for extra storage. Neighborhood offers a park, playground, picnic area and walking trail. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Retreat Lane have any available units?
8033 Retreat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Retreat Lane have?
Some of 8033 Retreat Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Retreat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Retreat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Retreat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Retreat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Retreat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Retreat Lane offers parking.
Does 8033 Retreat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Retreat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Retreat Lane have a pool?
No, 8033 Retreat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Retreat Lane have accessible units?
No, 8033 Retreat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Retreat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 Retreat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

