8033 Retreat Lane

This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft and office available now! Beautifully updated flooring on the main level and fresh paint throughout the home. First floor living room centers around a fireplace and opens up to the kitchen with all appliances and pantry. Off the dining area, a patio door leads to the fenced back yard. Upstairs greets you with a loft offering extra space for a living room, playroom, or office. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bath with double sinks, a garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, each with walk-in closets. 2 car garage with bump out for extra storage. Neighborhood offers a park, playground, picnic area and walking trail. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

