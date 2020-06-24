All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2019 at 4:57 PM

8011 Wildcat Run Lane

8011 Wildcat Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Wildcat Run Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Franklin Township off Thompson & Franklin Rd within minutes to Thompson Park, Downtown and interstate access. Home features a large living room/dining room with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with a breakfast area leading out to a patio and large deck. Kitchen also features a center island, large pantry and lots of cabinet space. Main level has a bonus room which can be an office, den or 4th bedroom. Upstairs laundry room and a large loft. Master suite features two walk-in closets and dual sinks. Pets Negotiable! No Cats.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane have any available units?
8011 Wildcat Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane have?
Some of 8011 Wildcat Run Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Wildcat Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Wildcat Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Wildcat Run Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 Wildcat Run Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane offer parking?
No, 8011 Wildcat Run Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 Wildcat Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane have a pool?
No, 8011 Wildcat Run Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 8011 Wildcat Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Wildcat Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8011 Wildcat Run Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
