8011 Wildcat Run Lane

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in Franklin Township off Thompson & Franklin Rd within minutes to Thompson Park, Downtown and interstate access. Home features a large living room/dining room with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with a breakfast area leading out to a patio and large deck. Kitchen also features a center island, large pantry and lots of cabinet space. Main level has a bonus room which can be an office, den or 4th bedroom. Upstairs laundry room and a large loft. Master suite features two walk-in closets and dual sinks. Pets Negotiable! No Cats.



