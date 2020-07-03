Rent Calculator
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM
7902 Huber Court
7902 Huber Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7902 Huber Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN TOWNSHIP
Great location for this beautiful home. Quiet neighborhood and Cul-De-Sac!
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage. Large Eat in kitchen and covered Front Porch. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7902 Huber Court have any available units?
7902 Huber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7902 Huber Court currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Huber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Huber Court pet-friendly?
No, 7902 Huber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7902 Huber Court offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Huber Court offers parking.
Does 7902 Huber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Huber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Huber Court have a pool?
No, 7902 Huber Court does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Huber Court have accessible units?
No, 7902 Huber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Huber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 Huber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 Huber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 Huber Court does not have units with air conditioning.
