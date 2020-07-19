7828 Burr Oak Ct

Amenities

PERRY TOWNSHIP: Stop 11 & 135

Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: YES PETS ALLOWED PER PET POLICY



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



For more information

