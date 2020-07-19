All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7828 Burr Oak Ct
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:58 AM

7828 Burr Oak Ct

7828 Burr Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

7828 Burr Oak Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERRY TOWNSHIP: Stop 11 & 135
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES PETS ALLOWED PER PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 Burr Oak Ct have any available units?
7828 Burr Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7828 Burr Oak Ct have?
Some of 7828 Burr Oak Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7828 Burr Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Burr Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Burr Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7828 Burr Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7828 Burr Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 7828 Burr Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7828 Burr Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7828 Burr Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Burr Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 7828 Burr Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7828 Burr Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 7828 Burr Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Burr Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7828 Burr Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
