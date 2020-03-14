All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:53 PM

7744 Park North Lake Drive

7744 Park North Lake Drive · (317) 900-4161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7744 Park North Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in well kept neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with all of your big ticket appliances. This home also offers separate tiled dining area right off of the living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms plenty of storage and closet space. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Pet Friendly. Attached Garage. $65.00 Application Per Adult.
This home will not last long! Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7744 Park North Lake Drive have any available units?
7744 Park North Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7744 Park North Lake Drive have?
Some of 7744 Park North Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7744 Park North Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7744 Park North Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7744 Park North Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7744 Park North Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7744 Park North Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7744 Park North Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 7744 Park North Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7744 Park North Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7744 Park North Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7744 Park North Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7744 Park North Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7744 Park North Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7744 Park North Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7744 Park North Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
