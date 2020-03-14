7744 Park North Lake Drive

Amenities

Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in well kept neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with all of your big ticket appliances. This home also offers separate tiled dining area right off of the living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms plenty of storage and closet space. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Pet Friendly. Attached Garage. $65.00 Application Per Adult.

This home will not last long! Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 6/12/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

