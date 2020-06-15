All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7738 Dornock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7738 Dornock Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:46 PM

7738 Dornock Drive

7738 Dornock Drive · (317) 401-5331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7738 Dornock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/15/19!!
Lovely Three Bedroom One And A Half Bath Ranch Style Home. Home features a fully covered front porch, and a fully Fenced Back Yard! Living Room Has Vaulted Ceilings Giving A Large And Open Feel. Kitchen is a chef's dream, and includes all updated appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space. Great for storage! Off Street Parking, as well as a 1 car garage.
A Great Place To Call Home!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 Dornock Drive have any available units?
7738 Dornock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7738 Dornock Drive have?
Some of 7738 Dornock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 Dornock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7738 Dornock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 Dornock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 Dornock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7738 Dornock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7738 Dornock Drive does offer parking.
Does 7738 Dornock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7738 Dornock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 Dornock Drive have a pool?
No, 7738 Dornock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7738 Dornock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7738 Dornock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 Dornock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7738 Dornock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7738 Dornock Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity