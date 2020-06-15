7738 Dornock Drive

Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/15/19!!
Lovely Three Bedroom One And A Half Bath Ranch Style Home. Home features a fully covered front porch, and a fully Fenced Back Yard! Living Room Has Vaulted Ceilings Giving A Large And Open Feel. Kitchen is a chef's dream, and includes all updated appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space. Great for storage! Off Street Parking, as well as a 1 car garage.
A Great Place To Call Home!
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.