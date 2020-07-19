All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive

7708 Sleeping Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Sleeping Ridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Plenty of space and HOA includes Tennis Courts Pool in a Golf Community conveniently located in Perry Township. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island and 42" cabinets for max storage. Huge great room with ceiling fan and fireplace.  Master bath boasts garden soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Main bath w/ceramic surround. Don't miss this gorgeous home in desirable Southern Dunes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive have any available units?
7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
