7708 SLEEPING RIDGE Drive

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Plenty of space and HOA includes Tennis Courts Pool in a Golf Community conveniently located in Perry Township. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island and 42" cabinets for max storage. Huge great room with ceiling fan and fireplace. Master bath boasts garden soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Main bath w/ceramic surround. Don't miss this gorgeous home in desirable Southern Dunes.