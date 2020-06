Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2-Story on a quiet cul-de-sac, lake-front lot. Large wood laminate entryway greets you into this wonderful home. Large Great Room with gas log corner fireplace. Nice Kitchen area with center island. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Enormous loft for added living area.

View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.