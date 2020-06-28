All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7630 Moultrie Ct
Last updated October 1 2019 at 9:14 PM

7630 Moultrie Ct

7630 Moultrie Court · No Longer Available
Location

7630 Moultrie Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERRY TOWNSHIP: Home has:Other Features include: APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, MicrowaveCENTRAL AIR: YESLEASE TERMS: thru March 31, 2021PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)UTILITIES: Tenant Pays: All Utilities CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Moultrie Ct have any available units?
7630 Moultrie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7630 Moultrie Ct have?
Some of 7630 Moultrie Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Moultrie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Moultrie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Moultrie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7630 Moultrie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7630 Moultrie Ct offer parking?
No, 7630 Moultrie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7630 Moultrie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Moultrie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Moultrie Ct have a pool?
No, 7630 Moultrie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Moultrie Ct have accessible units?
No, 7630 Moultrie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Moultrie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7630 Moultrie Ct has units with dishwashers.
