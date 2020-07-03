All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:26 PM

7615 Hummel Place

7615 Hummel Place · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Hummel Place, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is MUST SEE! It is a 3 bedroom 3 bath that has a 2 car attached car garage perfect for Indiana weather! Has an open floor concept with a large kitchen offering plenty of both counter top and cabinet space, spacious rooms, great for entertaining, newer flooring, and a large backyard! Stop by today, so each day, you can come home to Hummel Place!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Hummel Place have any available units?
7615 Hummel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7615 Hummel Place currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Hummel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Hummel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 Hummel Place is pet friendly.
Does 7615 Hummel Place offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Hummel Place offers parking.
Does 7615 Hummel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Hummel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Hummel Place have a pool?
No, 7615 Hummel Place does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Hummel Place have accessible units?
No, 7615 Hummel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Hummel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Hummel Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 Hummel Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 Hummel Place does not have units with air conditioning.

