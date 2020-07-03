7615 Hummel Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This home is MUST SEE! It is a 3 bedroom 3 bath that has a 2 car attached car garage perfect for Indiana weather! Has an open floor concept with a large kitchen offering plenty of both counter top and cabinet space, spacious rooms, great for entertaining, newer flooring, and a large backyard! Stop by today, so each day, you can come home to Hummel Place!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.