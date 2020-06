Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23e1aeb0f1 ---- Beautiful duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom and one detached garage . The living room offers plenty of space to entertain or relax. The kitchen comes equipped with fridge and range! This home includes carpet in all bedrooms, along with hard wood floors in the living room and dining room . Schedule your tour today. It won\'t last long! Pets Allowed Section 8 Accepted