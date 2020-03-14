All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 744 Lexington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
744 Lexington Ave.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

744 Lexington Ave.

744 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

744 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful brand-new modern renovation! The location is incredible and is within walking distance to tons of restaurants. The house is fully furnished with all new appliances, and is available for 2-18 month lease. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Lexington Ave. have any available units?
744 Lexington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Lexington Ave. have?
Some of 744 Lexington Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Lexington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
744 Lexington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Lexington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 744 Lexington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 744 Lexington Ave. offer parking?
No, 744 Lexington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 744 Lexington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Lexington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Lexington Ave. have a pool?
No, 744 Lexington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 744 Lexington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 744 Lexington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Lexington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Lexington Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College