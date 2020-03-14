744 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Downtown Indianapolis
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful brand-new modern renovation! The location is incredible and is within walking distance to tons of restaurants. The house is fully furnished with all new appliances, and is available for 2-18 month lease. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 744 Lexington Ave. have any available units?
744 Lexington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.