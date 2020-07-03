7339 Graymont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d0c52308a ---- This single family home is nicely outfitted and ready! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless appliances! Nearly 1600 sq ft of living space and a large backyard to enjoy quiet evenings by the pond, make this house perfect for you! Schedule your tour today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Disposal Scenic View