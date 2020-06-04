733 Clarendon Place

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1620823



A coveted rental duplex locted in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Fresh paint

--Central air

--Washer and dryer provided

--Off street parking



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.