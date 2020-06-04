All apartments in Indianapolis
733 Clarendon Place

733 Clarendon Place · No Longer Available
Location

733 Clarendon Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1620823

A coveted rental duplex locted in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Fresh paint
--Central air
--Washer and dryer provided
--Off street parking

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Clarendon Place have any available units?
733 Clarendon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 733 Clarendon Place currently offering any rent specials?
733 Clarendon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Clarendon Place pet-friendly?
No, 733 Clarendon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 733 Clarendon Place offer parking?
Yes, 733 Clarendon Place does offer parking.
Does 733 Clarendon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Clarendon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Clarendon Place have a pool?
No, 733 Clarendon Place does not have a pool.
Does 733 Clarendon Place have accessible units?
No, 733 Clarendon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Clarendon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Clarendon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Clarendon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 733 Clarendon Place has units with air conditioning.
