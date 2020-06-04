733 Clarendon Place

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1620823
A coveted rental duplex locted in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Fresh paint
--Central air
--Washer and dryer provided
--Off street parking
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
