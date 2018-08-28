7251 Fields Way

Amenities

Franklin Township - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Over 4,500 sf of living! 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in Franklin Township. 9' Ceiling on main level with neutral decor and open airy floorplan. Huge kitchen and great room with fireplace, center island and laminate flooring. Breakfast room, formal dining room, den and 4th bedroom/office on first floor. Upstairs has 38 x 12 upper loft, master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, jetted tub and double sinks. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com to schedule a time to view. EHO



(RLNE5139572)