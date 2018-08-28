All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 16 2019

7251 Fields Way

7251 Fields Way · No Longer Available
Location

7251 Fields Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Poplar Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Franklin Township - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Over 4,500 sf of living! 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in Franklin Township. 9' Ceiling on main level with neutral decor and open airy floorplan. Huge kitchen and great room with fireplace, center island and laminate flooring. Breakfast room, formal dining room, den and 4th bedroom/office on first floor. Upstairs has 38 x 12 upper loft, master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, jetted tub and double sinks. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com to schedule a time to view. EHO

(RLNE5139572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7251 Fields Way have any available units?
7251 Fields Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7251 Fields Way currently offering any rent specials?
7251 Fields Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 Fields Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7251 Fields Way is pet friendly.
Does 7251 Fields Way offer parking?
No, 7251 Fields Way does not offer parking.
Does 7251 Fields Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7251 Fields Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 Fields Way have a pool?
No, 7251 Fields Way does not have a pool.
Does 7251 Fields Way have accessible units?
No, 7251 Fields Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 Fields Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7251 Fields Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7251 Fields Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7251 Fields Way does not have units with air conditioning.
